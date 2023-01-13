Steal Some Ideas from Convening Leaders

PCMA wowed attendees at its annual conference with memorable receptions, creative room-sets, and special events. Find some ideas you can use in our gallery.

More than 3,300 planners and suppliers came to Columbus, Ohio, from January 8 to 11 to learn and network during the Professional Convention Management Association’s annual Convening Leaders conference. The association, its exhibitors, and its sponsors did different things to make the in-person experience memorable for participants. The photos here tell the story.