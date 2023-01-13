Skip navigation
Menu
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Event Design & Ideas

Steal Some Ideas from Convening Leaders

Unknown-4.jpeg
Start Slideshow
PCMA wowed attendees at its annual conference with memorable receptions, creative room-sets, and special events. Find some ideas you can use in our gallery.

More than 3,300 planners and suppliers came to Columbus, Ohio, from January 8 to 11 to learn and network during the Professional Convention Management Association’s annual Convening Leaders conference. The association, its exhibitors, and its sponsors did different things to make the in-person experience memorable for participants. The photos here tell the story.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SocratesFormat3 copy.jpg
The SoCraTes Conference: Peer-Generated Content on Display
Jan 05, 2023
conferencedesign.jpg
The Experience Mantra: More Important than Ever
Jan 05, 2023
LearningRetention1.jpg
Want Better Event ROI? Help Attendees with Content Retention
Dec 16, 2022
viva magenta-2023.jpg
How to Plan a Magenta Meeting
Dec 12, 2022