Fresh Ideas for When the Sizzle Matters

Looking for new ways to surprise and delight, thousands convened in Anaheim in early May for Catersource + The Special Event.

Educational, fun, and filling! Catersource + The Special Event wrapped up its 2022 conference and trade show last Thursday, closing out a week of showcase events, learning sessions, tastings, and networking at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The co-located shows, a sister division to MeetingsNet at Informa Connect, brought together caterers, event specialists, chefs, and suppliers who are out to wow audiences with on-trend event design and the latest in F&B ideas.

While organizers are already gearing up for next year’s conference and trade show March 27-30 in Orlando, Fla., here are some snapshots from last week’s vibrant event.

TAGS: F&B Speakers & Entertainment
