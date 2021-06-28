Cvent Drives Convenience with New Uber Integration

Meeting technology company Cvent has announced an integration with Uber for Business to provide ride or meal-delivery vouchers to meeting and event attendees.

On the planner side, Cvent clients would set up an Uber for Business account and provide the information to Cvent. Cvent then activates the connection between its platform and Uber, which allows the planner to create and distribute vouchers as part of the registration process.

Planners can limit how the vouchers are used, including restrictions on the value of the ride or meal, the date and time, and the location, and distribute the vouchers based on attendee type. Planners only pay for vouchers that are redeemed.

Attendees receive a link to the voucher in their event registration summary, with an explanation that the voucher is covering certain transportation costs, or that it can be used to order meals through Uber Eats.

“In the new meetings environment, where virtual, in-person, and hybrid events are all viable options, organizations are looking for simple ways to attract and engage their audiences across all event types, which is exactly what this integration delivers,” said Anil Punyapu, senior vice president of sales & partnerships at Cvent.



The Uber for Business integration news follows a recent announcement that Cvent is partnering with global production company Encore to provide end-to-end services for virtual and hybrid meetings.