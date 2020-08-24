Cheer Up! 9 Positive News Stories for Meeting Pros

Pandemic, politics, protests. Yeah, 2020 is bad, but it’s not ALL bad.
During a time when many planners are stuck at home in their pajamas reading depressing headline after depressing headline, it’s important to balance them with the good news from our industry. From donations to hospitality businesses to carbon-neutral flying, the meetings and events industry is down but not out. A return to face-to-face meetings is on the horizon, but in the meantime, here’s some good news to help keep optimism alive.
