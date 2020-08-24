Skip navigation
Menu
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Event Design & Ideas

Cheer Up! 9 Positive News Stories for Meeting Pros

2021-forward.jpg
Start Slideshow
Pandemic, politics, protests. Yeah, 2020 is bad, but it’s not ALL bad.

During a time when many planners are stuck at home in their pajamas reading depressing headline after depressing headline, it’s important to balance them with the good news from our industry. From donations to hospitality businesses to carbon-neutral flying, the meetings and events industry is down but not out.  A return to face-to-face meetings is on the horizon, but in the meantime, here’s some good news to help keep optimism alive.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Safety & Security Risk Management Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
video-events.jpg
Why Virtual Events Need a Life Beyond Livestream
Aug 31, 2020
gall-out-wynn.jpg
Take It Outside! Fresh Air Venues for Safer Events
Aug 27, 2020
better-virtual-meeting-speakers.jpg
5 Easy (and Inexpensive) Ideas for Improving Virtual Speakers
Aug 25, 2020
tech-demo.jpg
Are You into Testing Sh!t?
Aug 21, 2020