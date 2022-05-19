2022 NFL Draft: Vegas Venues Steal the Scene

The stage sets that were located at Caesars Forum and Bellagio Resort & Casino for the National Football League's April 28-30 draft of top college players demonstrated interesting possibilities for meetings, conventions, and incentives. It was the first time that an event stage was placed outside of Caesars Forum under a temporary structure, while it was one of a handful of times that a stage was set over the lake at the Bellagio, right on the Strip. For business groups with the budget to do something similar, these locations provide impactful options.