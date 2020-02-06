Skip navigation
Menu
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Event Design & Ideas

13 Creative Icebreakers to Jumpstart Attendee Networking

00_Icebreakers_opener.jpg
Start Slideshow

In a world where people are bombarded with email and texts, and where learning often happens online, the simple fact of being face-to-face at meetings and conferences has gained outsized importance. As Steve Jobs once said, “There’s a temptation in our networked age to think that ideas can be developed by email and iChat. That’s crazy. Creativity comes from spontaneous meetings, from random discussions.”

Attendees will value and recommend your events to the degree to which they connect with other attendees. Whether that means hatching new ideas, finding a client or resource, or simply matching a face with a name, connections are your stock-in-trade.

The question, however, is how to facilitate those connections. As ever, planners will plan coffee breaks and networking receptions, and some of today’s conference apps and technologies can help match like-minded attendees. But before any of these tactics can work, planners need to prime the pump, to get people relaxed and connecting on a human level. That’s where icebreakers come in. 

“Even those of us who are very outgoing can be a little reluctant to interact at the onset of an event. A well-designed icebreaker can get everyone comfortable very quickly,” says Edward Belleville, PR manager at Spacebase, a venue booking platform. The key is to create playful-but-professional activities that make people willing to let their guard down. “The more unusual the activity, the more authentic a response you will be likely to elicit from your guests,” he says. 

Think your group is too sophisticated? Ignore this step at your peril. Ideas don’t flow and people don’t connect if their guard is up. Here are 13 creative icebreakers designed to get attendees mixing and mingling—and put them in the frame of mind to connect with people and ideas.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GettyImages-1057169510.jpg
The Hard Work of “Hello My Name Is”
Feb 04, 2020
Benchekroun_stem.jpg
4 Steps to More Diverse and Inclusive Conferences
Feb 03, 2020
sustainability-checklist.jpg
52 Sustainability Questions Every Planner Should Ask Themselves
Jan 24, 2020
event-design-top-tips_2.jpg
Avoiding Incredible Hulk Meeting Mode and Other Design Tips
Jan 06, 2020