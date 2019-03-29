New Hyatt to Enter Busy DFW Market

On April 12, officials of the city of Frisco, a suburb of Dallas, will join the developers of the Hyatt Regency Stonebriar to host a topping-off ceremony for the 18-story, 303-room property, which will open in early 2020.

The hotel will feature a 54,585-square-foot conference center with a grand ballroom, junior ballroom, and multiple breakout spaces; an 800-space parking garage; and a 3,000-square-foot Frisco Public Library annex available to hotel visitors and local residents. The Hyatt Regency Stonebriar is attached to the Stonebriar Centre mall on the second floor, and is located between Nordstrom and Dillard’s. Another high-end property nearby that can serve as overflow for an event at the Hyatt is the 301-room Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club, 2.5 miles away.

Business-group-friendly features in the area include the new National Videogame Museum as well as 10,300-seat Dr. Pepper ballpark, home of the Frisco Roughriders minor-league baseball team and a reception venue for meetings and events. Also nearby is iFly Dallas, an indoor skydiving center.

The Hyatt Regency Stonebriar will offer touches that refer to Frisco's past, which was thick with wagon trains and cattle drives, while delivering the business and entertainment elements the area is known for today. With similar appeal, the 300-room Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen & Watters Creek Convention Center opened in early March in Allen, 15 miles east of Frisco.