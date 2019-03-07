Menu
Allen TX new conv ctr hotel
Destination & Venue News

DFW Metro Area Gets New Mid-Sized Convention Center

Planners of association events interested in using the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area have a new facility option. In early 2019, the Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen & Watters Creek Convention Center opened in the northern suburb of Allen, 31 miles from DFW International Airport and 24 miles from Dallas Love Field, which is Southwest Airlines' hub.  
 
Across the 91,213 total square feet of meeting space within the interconnected convention center and hotel, the largest gathering area is a 40,000-square-foot ballroom that's divisible by four and which has a 32-foot-high ceiling. In addition, 19 breakout rooms range in size from 5,000 square feet to 513 square feet, and a 4,500-square-foot outdoor patio connects to the Delta as well.
 
The brand identity of Delta Hotels by Marriott centers around guest rooms designed for business travelers to easily do work; free Wi-Fi; free bottled water; a daytime grab-and-go market; a 24-hour upscale pantry; a full-service fitness center; and an enhanced sit-down dining experience, which the Allen property fulfills with a restaurant by celebrity Chef Stephan Pyles. The Dallas-area Delta and its convention center are located just off U.S. Highway 75, within walking distance of the Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm complex featuring various shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
 
In addition to the 300 guest rooms at the Delta, association events can block several hundred more guest rooms within five miles of the convention facility, from hotel brands such as Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hyatt Place, and Residence Inn by Marriott. The nearest high-end properties are the Renaissance Dallas at Plano (9.1 miles) and the Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club (12.0 miles).  

 

