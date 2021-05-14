Kimpton Hotel Fontenot Opens in NOLA

Canray Fontenot, a legendary Creole fiddle player who died in 1995, lives on through his musical recordings—and now through a namesake hotel as well. Kimpton Hotel Fontenot opened May 11 in New Orleans’ Central Business District, about half a mile north of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

By early summer, the 202-room property will offer groups more than 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space across three levels. The largest room will be the 5,507-square-foot ballroom on the second floor. It will seat 403 attendees for a banquet (or divide into three meeting rooms) and offer more than 2,000 square feet of prefunction space. However, at the hotel’s opening, the 1,600-square-foot first-floor Lala Room is the only space for groups.

The design-forward property features bold interiors, such as in the ornate Peacock Room restaurant and cocktail bar (pictured left) and the living-room-style lobby with custom art, including hand-painted violins. For more casual breakfast and lunch fare, there’s Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats.

In addition to its trendy design, Kimpton features complimentary amenities such as morning coffee and tea, bike rentals, a 24-hour fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes, and an evening social hour. Wi-Fi is complimentary for IHG Rewards members.

The property is 16 miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Other new openings for the Kimpton brand this year include the 217-room Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta and The Alton, a 248-room San Francisco property.