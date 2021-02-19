Nature-Focused Kimpton Opens in Atlanta

February 10 saw the debut of the 217-room Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, a 1950s-era venue that was redesigned and upgraded to become a boutique property that retains its period atmosphere.



In keeping with its name, Sylvan, themes of nature’s greenery resonate throughout the guest rooms, the living-room-style lobby, the three F&B outlets, and the 4,200 square feet of meeting and event space. The property also has an eclectic art collection throughout, featuring both vintage and contemporary pieces selected in partnership with Soho Myriad Art Consulting.



In the meeting space, each room is named for a tree or flower that can be found in the leafy Buckhead district. The 1,900-square-foot Camellia Ballroom accommodates up to 225 people for receptions and 125 for sit-down meals, while the Gingko room holds 70 people for breakouts and the Dogwood board room accommodates 14. There’s also a large hospitality suite adjacent to the outdoor pool patio.



The Kimpton Sylvan’s food and beverage outlets include The Betty, with an old-Hollywood supper-club atmosphere and Continental cuisine. The venue features 175 seats inside along with a 1,100-square-foot outdoor patio. In the lobby is the garden-style Willow Bar (photo here), while the rooftop is home to the funky St. Julep Bar & Restaurant (photo below) that provides panoramic Buckhead views.



The property has a fitness center as well as a fleet of cruiser bicycles for guests to use in the neighborhood. It is located four miles north of downtown Atlanta and 18 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

