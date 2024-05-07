Huge Renovation Coming to Huge Vegas Resort

Last week, on the 25th anniversary of its opening, the Venetian Resort Las Vegas announced some of the details of a massive $1.5 billion upgrade over the next two years.



Starting this summer, the project will kick off with a full redesign of the Venetian Towers’ 4,049 suites, to be completed by September. The resort’s Palazzo Tower has 3,066 suites of its own, which will be renovated starting later this year. After that, there will be several new restaurant concepts introduced plus a redesign of much of the Palazzo’s gaming spaces and its sportsbook.



In addition, a $188-million refresh of the Venetian Convention & Expo Center (formerly known as the Sands) will begin this summer. Built specifically to handle citywide meeting groups with sufficient hotel inventory under the same roof, the Venetian C&EC—part of 2.25 million square feet of event space on property—is getting a new color palette, carpeting, and lighting that represent an upscale departure from traditional convention spaces. There will also be new luxury lounge spaces for smaller gatherings and new technology throughout the facility (image of prefunction space above; image of ballroom and lounge space at bottom)



Earlier this year, the Venetian announced the Food Rescue Alliance, a program for taking surplus fresh food from catered events to be repackaged and provided to people in the Las Vegas Valley suffering from food insecurity.



In 2023, the Venetian opened an enclosed, carpeted walkway from the Venetian C&EC to the Sphere music and entertainment venue, which sits right behind the resort.



The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is three miles from Harry Reid International Airport, a 10-minute drive.