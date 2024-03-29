White House Applauds Las Vegas Convention Property

Logistical and regulatory roadblocks often create headaches for meeting professionals who want to donate surplus food from their events to those in need. However, one major convention property not only has a new food-donation system in place but has received kudos from the White House for its efforts.

The Food Rescue Alliance, a collaboration between The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and The Just One Project, launched in late 2023 to deliver surplus fresh food from various catered events on the property, including trade shows and conventions, to those facing food insecurity in southern Nevada. The collaboration garnered national attention when it was highlighted during a White House briefing on February 27, as part of the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities by 2030.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, praised the Food Rescue Alliance, saying that the initiative was expected to “create 250,000 meals annually for local community members. These efforts will make a real difference in real lives. I want to thank all of you for being partners in this critical work.”

“It’s so exciting to know that this is just the beginning of an innovative new program that can act as a roadmap for other organizations and communities. We hope to inspire other organizations to join our Food Rescue Alliance because we all are stronger together,” said Brooke Neubauer, CEO and founder of The Just One Project, in a press release.