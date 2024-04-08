First Business Event in Las Vegas Sphere

When Hewlett Packard Enterprise brings its HPE Discover 2024 conference to the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in mid-June, attendees will have to walk a bit farther than usual to take in the keynote presentation from HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri—but it’s unlikely that many of them will mind the inconvenience.



That’s because Neri will address the approximately 12,000 participants within a unique building located just behind the Venetian: the Sphere.



Neri’s June 18 keynote address will be the first business session to use the 366-foot-tall facility, which features 17,000 seats on one side of the building, a 160,000-square-foot wraparound screen, and “beamforming” technology that can deliver audio content in different languages to specific seating areas.



“The HPE keynote will leverage the venue’s cutting-edge technologies to deliver a bespoke experience that sets a new bar for brand storytelling and corporate events,” Jennifer Koester, president of Sphere business operations at Sphere Entertainment, said in a press release.



