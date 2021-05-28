French-Influenced Hotel Debuts on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile

On May 26, the 364-room Pendry Chicago opened in the Loop neighborhood of Chicago. The hotel is a reimagination of the Art Deco-style Carbide & Carbon Building erected in 1929 with a Champagne-bottle design.



The Pendry Chicago offers 13,000 square feet of event space, including a 3,120-square-foot ballroom; a 950-square-foot mini-ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace; five breakout rooms measuring between 400 and 700 square feet; and four salon rooms ranging from 300 to 900 square feet.



For social gatherings, a 3,000-square-foot terrace on the 24th-floor rooftop has both indoor and outdoor space; from May to October, the outdoor portion operates as a rooftop bar known as Château Carbide. Also, the Billiard Gallery on the ground floor is just beyond the lobby and offers up-close views of Michigan Avenue. Combining art and billiards, the gallery showcases a rotating collection of artwork to go along with the classic billiards table as the room’s centerpiece.



In keeping with the hotel’s cultural theme, its restaurant is a French brasserie, café, and shellfish bar named Venteux. The modern-styled 4,000-square-foot venue brings classic cuisine with a contemporary twist to this stretch of the Magnificent Mile. There’s also the intimate Bar Pendry that features dark wood, a central fireplace, and a small-bites menu.



The property has a 24-hour fitness center including multiple Peloton bikes. Select guest rooms feature Tonal Mirrors for in-room exercise. And an agreement with a local outfitter has brought rental bikes to the hotel to allow guests to explore the neighborhood.



The hotel is the first of three Pendry properties making a 2021 debut. Next, the Pendry Manhattan West will open in July, while the Pendry Park City will open in late 2021 in Park City, Utah.