An increasingly popular destination for meetings and incentives, lovely Croatia offers historic cities, beautiful islands and stunning natural beauty. Croatia's growth in the events industry has been stellar. It has just been placed 6th in Global DMC Partners' (the largest global network of independent destination management) 2019 Meeting & Incentive Destination Hot List of the most popular meeting and incentive destinations around the world.

Considering that both the necktie and fountain pen were first seen here, perhaps this was always inevitable.

If you are looking for a suitable destination for your next meeting, consider beautiful Croatia; the new star of Europe’s MICE industry. With its 10 magnificent UNESCO sites, 8 national parks, 11 nature parks and awe-inspiring natural beauty, it is also blessed by more than 1,000 miles of Adriatic coastline. With its modern and historic cities, Croatia is widely recognized as being one of the most attractive destinations in Europe.

In addition, business travel survey respondents visiting Croatia cited safety considerations, ease of travel and the wide availability of hotels offering Electronic Sourcing (internet-enabled applications and meeting support tools) as benefits.

With its eclectic combination of nature, culture, history and amazing gastronomy, Croatia is ideally situated to host an increasing number of association meetings. According to ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association), association meetings have doubled every decade since the 1960s, approaching 70,000 in 2017, and are expected to continue their exponential growth.

Whichever region you choose, Croatia will not disappoint. In addition to the capital city of Zagreb with its unique atmosphere, there is Dubrovnik, among one of the most popular cities in the world; Opatija, once a fashionable Austro-Hungarian health resort; the Istrian cities of Rovinj, Poreč, Umag and Pula; the Dalmatian cities of Zadar, Šibenik, Vodice, Split and Makarska and, in the continental part of the country, Osijek and many others are making rapid strides in the market for conferences.

Croatia offers an excellent mix of business and leisure. It is an optimal meetings and event location with a great atmosphere for socializing and networking.

To learn more about Croatia as a MICE destination, please visit: www.meetingscroatia.com or contact an experienced event specialist at [email protected].