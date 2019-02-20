Brought to you by:





Alberta’s capital is an incubator for collaboration. Not only will Edmonton Tourism’s Meetings and Conventions team go ‘All In’ to make your next conference unforgettable, but our whole city will roll up its sleeves and get things done. Here are just five ways Edmonton will go All In for you and make your conference or event unforgettable.

1. Home to World-Class Facilities

Our venues aren’t just rooms; they’re incubators for great ideas and connections. With over 650,000 square feet of convention centre space, Edmonton’s conference centres are ready to help make your event a success. The Edmonton Convention Centre, located downtown, offers 150,000 square feet of flexible and creative space that can host any event. Delegates will be in awe the minute they step foot into the venue and begin travelling through the atrium that overlooks the North Saskatchewan river valley. The world-class facility is the largest meeting venue downtown and has 2,900 guest rooms within walking distance.

The Edmonton Expo Centre is the largest meeting venue west of Toronto, boasting 522,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. The building integrates high-tech features with flexible and adaptable indoor space, has four exhibit halls, a grand ballroom and a world-class conference and catering services team.

2. The All-In Approach

As you know, a conference is a massive undertaking. As a planner, you’re expected to balance the needs, goals and vision against a set budget all while coming up with inspirational and creative experiences. But, in Edmonton you don’t have to do it alone! Our Conference Service personnel are here to add the "wow” factor to your conference. They can be your point of contact for anything and everything Edmonton – from introducing you to the city’s best vendors and finding offsite venues for your delegates, to helping you with attendance building and pre & post planning, our team can take your conference or event to the next level.

3. There’s an Expert for That

We have an Edmontonian for almost any topic and the ability to connect planners with a vast pool of experts. Our team can help connect groups to Edmonton’s intellectual capital and industry leaders through the Edmonton Expert program. We are constantly improving our networks within the city to help connect you with home-grown and Edmonton-by-choice experts. Are you looking for someone with specialized knowledge in agriculture, agri-food processing, education, health, life sciences, ICT, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing, energy, sustainability, indigenous culture or religion? We have an Edmontonian for that.

4. Leading the Way in Sustainability Practices

With a downtown core bordering North America’s largest urban parkland, Edmonton is committed to building a social, environmental, economic, and financially sustainable society. The city has taken a leadership role in practicing and promoting sustainability in all aspects of the community. From North America’s largest collection of modern, sustainable waste processing and research facilities, to iconic eco-friendly venues such as the Mosaic Centre, Rogers Place, and the Edmonton Convention Centre, Edmonton is showing the world how to live green. Additionally, meeting planners hosting conferences with 500 or more delegates are encouraged to inquire about our Show Your Badge program. This program provides delegates with free transportation on any scheduled Edmonton Transit Service while they are in the city for their conference.

5. Collaborate with the Best and Brightest

Edmonton is known as one of Canada’s youngest and fastest growing major cities. It is the home of makers and risk takers. Of doers and dreamers. It’s a city where ideas come to be. It is a globally recognized hub for machine learning and AI research, and it has grown to become known as a flourishing ecosystem of collaboration between visiting groups, local associations, educational institutions and influencers. There is ingenuity in all sectors and Edmonton has been making waves and discoveries in all fields. The best and brightest come to Edmonton for its world-class research institutions, entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to science and technology, making it the perfect destination for groups to meet and collaborate.

It’s time to let Edmonton go All-In for you.