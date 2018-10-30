Virtual Reality Moving Quickly into Fortune 500 Training Programs

While some business trends bubble up from the far edges of the business landscape, like at start-up companies, other trends can't come about unless there's lots of money behind them to test out their benefit. Well, here's one such trend: The use of virtual reality environments to train employees more quickly and, paradoxically, in more realistic situations than even live simulations can achieve.



Many Fortune 500 companies have made the financial investment to determine if their training programs could improve through the use of VR—and the answer is a resounding "yes." Read about the actual results corporate trainers are seeing with VR in this article from CNBC.



For a full examination of a VR training program that hits the mark, read this MeetingsNet article.



