25 Top Planning Companies, 1 Amazing Venue

The 2024 MeetingsNet CMI 25—the top meeting and incentive-travel agencies working with the corporate market—celebrated their accomplishments at a reception highlighted by a bird’s-eye view of the Las Vegas Strip.

During the recent IMEX America show, Rio Las Vegas hosted MeetingsNet’s CMI 25 reception in its 51st-floor, indoor-outdoor VooDoo Lounge, with arguably one of the finest views in the city.

With a band playing a smooth bossa nova, executives from the country’s leading meeting and incentive-travel companies enjoyed Brazilian caipirinha cocktails, espresso martinis, and a chance to mingle with their colleagues and competitors.

Check out our gallery to see the amazing panorama from Rio’s lounge plus scenes from a winning evening.

Download our CMI 25 report here, or read it on MeetingsNet.com: