Skip navigation
Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

25 Top Planning Companies, 1 Amazing Venue

cmi6.jpeg
Start Slideshow
The 2024 MeetingsNet CMI 25—the top meeting and incentive-travel agencies working with the corporate market—celebrated their accomplishments at a reception highlighted by a bird’s-eye view of the Las Vegas Strip.

During the recent IMEX America show, Rio Las Vegas hosted MeetingsNet’s CMI 25 reception in its 51st-floor, indoor-outdoor VooDoo Lounge, with arguably one of the finest views in the city.

With a band playing a smooth bossa nova, executives from the country’s leading meeting and incentive-travel companies enjoyed Brazilian caipirinha cocktails, espresso martinis, and a chance to mingle with their colleagues and competitors.

Check out our gallery to see the amazing panorama from Rio’s lounge plus scenes from a winning evening.

Download our CMI 25 report here, or read it on MeetingsNet.com:

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-467178287.jpg
IMEX Inspiration We Can’t Get Out of Our Head
Oct 11, 2024
forecast.jpg
70 Percent of Meeting Pros See Budget Growth for 2025
Oct 08, 2024
ashville.jpg
After the Storm, Industry Support for Hurricane Helene Victims
Oct 04, 2024
IMEX America 2023 - Small.jpg
8 Essential IMEX Tips: How to Win the Week
Oct 03, 2024