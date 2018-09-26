6 Tips for Dealing with Conference Protestors

Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference got underway this week in San Francisco. With over 170,000 registered attendees and more than 2,700 sessions, organizers always have a lot to think about, but they had an extra issue on their minds this year: protestors. Outside the Moscone Center West, activists wheeled a giant cage to represent immigration detention facilities in protest of Salesforce’s contract to provide technology to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Of course, demonstrations are something all meetings organizers need to be ready for. Consider the picket lines this fall at Chicago hotels, protestors outside the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco in mid-September, or the dueling protests outside the California Peace Officers' Association event in Sacramento last week. Be prepared to navigate protestors with these useful tips.