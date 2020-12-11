Covid-Safe Events Shown in Action

The Meetings Mean Business Coalition has launched the Meet Safe program, a platform showcasing video summaries of in-person business gatherings that have taken place recently using best practices in Covid-related health and safety. The featured events, held across October and November, were hosted by groups such as Meeting Professionals International, the Greater Miami CVB, and the Meetings Mean Business Coalition itself.



And a few weeks before those events took place, the U.K.-based Association of Event Organizers, Association of Event Venues, and Event Supplier and Services Association partnered with conference and exhibitions producer Informa (parent company of MeetingsNet) to hold their own in-person meeting with two goals: To discuss how to set up safe in-person events in the age of Covid, and to demonstrate for planners and suppliers around the world exactly how it’s done. That video was released on YouTube in late November.



Earlier this year, Informa developed its AllSecure Standards program that dictates how the in-person events it organizes will be designed and executed for the foreseeable future. AEO, AEV, and ESSA adopted the same standards, using them as they organized the All Secure Expo Pilot event at Business Design Center, London on September 2. More than 300 members of the three associations attended in person to share perspectives and learn firsthand about how best practices in Covid-safe event coordination can be implemented.



From that event came this video, featuring interviews with the organizers while showing all the different event spaces set up in Covid-safe ways. Also, attendees and exhibitors are seen wearing masks and interacting in a manner that in-person events will require at least until there is widespread administration of Covid vaccines.



Coming in at less than three and a half minutes each, the MeetSafe and AllSecure videos could be used in marketing communications for other organizations’ 2021 events to show potential participants how the in-person environment will be managed, making them comfortable enough to attend.