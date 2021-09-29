Considering a Vaccine Mandate? Keep Your Options Open

Part three in our six-part feature on executing an event vaccine mandate.

If you’re still assessing what health-and-safety measures you’ll require when it’s time to open registration for your event, have participants agree to terms and conditions that are broad enough that you can institute a vaccine mandate if needed.

The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society opened registration about six months before its August 2021 conference but didn’t announce its vaccine mandate until May. Here’s the wording HIMSS21 organizers used in the registration portal, which allowed flexibility in their decision making:

HIMSS will implement health-and-safety protocols appropriate to the public health circumstances existing at the time of the conference. Those protocols may include, but are not limited to, the following:

• testing;

• proof of negative COVID-19 status and/or vaccination and/or antibody

status;

• self-monitoring;

• biometric screening;

• symptom checkers;

• contact tracing;

• wearing a mask mandate;

• use of additional personal protective equipment, social distancing, and

space management; and/or

• other similar measures.

Compliance with some or all of the protocols adopted by HIMSS may be mandatory for in-person attendance and participation at the Conference. Additional information regarding the specific health and safety measures, and any necessary consents by you, will be communicated to attendees prior to the first day of the Conference.

