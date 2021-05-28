Would You Pass the CMP Exam?

For some meeting professionals, the pandemic gave them the time to invest in their career, earning certificates in digital events or health and safety protocols. Others may have aimed for the Events Industry Council’s Certified Meeting Professional designation, recognized as a standard for industry professionalism. Over the years, EIC has kept the program fresh by developing international standards, adding a subspecialty designation for medical meeting planners, and recently offering digital badges.

To qualify to take the CMP exam, meeting professionals need 36 months of full-time employment in the meetings industry and 25 clock hours of continuing education. The exam itself has 165 multiple-choice questions, covering a variety of skills, including strategic planning, budget management, stakeholder relationships, and marketing. Do you think you could pass the test? Here are some sample CMP quiz questions. Test yourself and visit the EIC website for information about the program’s costs, test dates, and more.