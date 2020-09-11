Digital Badges: A New Way to Display Your Meeting Know-How

In the era of the digital badge, the Events Industry Council is getting on board through a new partnership with Credly. Recipients of EIC’s Certified Meeting Professional and Certified Meeting Professional-Healthcare designations will now have more for their profiles than simply the letters CMP and CMP-HC after their names.

Digital badges, also known as digital credentials or micro-credentials, are electronic images that recipients can include on their social media sites or email signatures that link back to information about the designation and what it symbolizes. “By providing a secure, digital representation of our certifications, these professionals can more easily manage, share, and leverage their credentials within their networks, across social media platforms, and on their resumes,” said Amy Calvert, Events Industry Council CEO.

The EIC says there are more than 11,000 meeting professionals from 55 countries that have earned its CMP designation. The new digital badge will be sent at no cost to everyone who currently holds that credential or the CMP-HC.

Responding to economic hardships brought on by the pandemic, EIC is offering $50 discounts on the cost of its CMP application and exam fees, and has frozen the recertification fee through September 30.