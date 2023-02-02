Speaker Spotlight: Adam Kahan

You may be an expert negotiator when you sit down with hotels and resorts, but speakers and entertainers can be a whole different animal. Unusual riders and addendums aren’t unusual; custom elements of the program, like meet and greets, need to be carefully spelled out; and you need to protect your organization in the event of cancellations.

Adam Kahan, senior vice president at Empire Entertainment, will lead a CE-approved session at Catersource + The Special Event, sharing his 25 years of experience booking speakers and headline entertainers. He’ll be building on his popular MeetingsNet webinar, Carpe Per Diems! A Close (and Fun) Look at Managing Speaker and Entertainment Contracts, and answering your questions face to face about the challenges of booking the right talent for your event.

Kahan’s session is one of more than 200 educational opportunities at Catersource + The Special Event, which will convene at the Orlando Orange County Convention Center March 27-30. Other hot topics include risk management, AV negotiations, session format design, food trends (and how they tie in with meeting inclusivity), and how to ensure your emcee will work for your audience. Check out this session schedule and find out more about the show.



