[Webinar] Carpe Per Diems! A Close (and Fun) Look at Managing Speaker and Entertainment Contracts

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: November 3, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

You might understand hotel contracting, but getting to “yes” with speakers and entertainers is a different negotiation, often with riders and addendums that may be unfamiliar to planners. Join this webinar for expert advice from Adam Kahan, Senior Vice President of Empire Entertainment, Inc. He’s been contracting keynote speakers and headline entertainers for corporate conferences and special events for 25 years. Join him for an hour of education and get your questions answered!



Key takeaways:

Understand why speaker and entertainment contracts feel so one-sided and how you can protect your company’s interests

Learn best way to start the contracting process to keep it more in your favor;

Get clear and concise explanations of legal terms like “indemnification” and “force majeure” as they relate to your speaker contracts

Speaker:

Adam Kahan

Senior Vice President

Empire Entertainment, Inc



Sponsored by:

