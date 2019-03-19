The Real Reasons Your Change Initiative Fails

If you have ever been part of a change initiative in your meeting department or your organization—launching a strategic meetings management program, adopting new technology, instituting a risk management plan, refocusing your educational programming—you may nod your head in recognition to hear the results of a study on change conducted by Harvard Business Review and Strativity Group: Money and time are the least common reasons that change initiatives fail. The real culprit, participants say, are human issues.

While 23 percent of survey respondents see insufficient budget and 17 percent see insufficient time as the most critical issues leading to a change failure, here’s what they more commonly point to:

• Poor communication (62 percent)

• Insufficient leadership and support (54 percent)

• Organizational politics (50 percent)

• Lack of understanding of the purpose of the change (50 percent)

• Lack of user buy-in (42 percent)

• Lack of collaboration (40 percent) as the most critical issues.

In this Forbes article, Lior Arussy, CEO and president of Strativity, shares more on the study and his ideas for what leaders can do to get more people to buy into change.