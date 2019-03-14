Menu
changemakers
Call for Nominations! Changemakers 2019

Nominations are now open for MeetingsNet’s 2019 Changemakers award. Join us in celebrating the achievements of people driving positive change in their organizations and professional communities.

Nominate someone!
Please take the time to nominate a friend, colleague, or client who deserves to be recognized for the difference they’re making to their organization or to our industry! Nominees can be planners or suppliers, but must be passionate about meetings and be initiators of welcome and needed change in small or large ways to the meetings industry.

Perhaps you know someone who has built a sustainability initiative, pushed for a global SMM program, revamped an organization’s risk management policies, educated the industry about a new trend, or acted upon some other transformative goal or project. Does this sound like someone you know? Whatever the “change,” we want to hear about it!

We welcome nominations until April 12. Please follow this link to our nomination page.

For questions, please email Sue Hatch, content director at MeetingsNet.

