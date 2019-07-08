Planners Get Educated and Entertained in LaLa Land

PCMA's EduCon 2019 in Los Angeles featured interesting presenters and showcased dynamic meeting formats to provide attendees with ideas for their events.

More than 900 business-event professionals from at least 15 countries gathered for 2019 PCMA EduCon at the JW Marriott Los Angeles LA LIVE from June 25 to 28, setting a record for this event. Hundreds more from around the world also joined the livestream of selected sessions over the three education-focused days.

The conference's energetic and provocative program featured experiential learning formats, learning studios, and even a few outdoor breakouts that took advantage of Los Angeles' reliable weather.

PCMA's 2020 EduCon will be held from June 28 to July 1 in Montréal, Canada.