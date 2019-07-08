Menu
Career/Life/Travel>Professional Development

Planners Get Educated and Entertained in LaLa Land

PcmaEducon1a.png
Start Slideshow
PCMA's EduCon 2019 in Los Angeles featured interesting presenters and showcased dynamic meeting formats to provide attendees with ideas for their events.

More than 900 business-event professionals from at least 15 countries gathered for 2019 PCMA EduCon at the JW Marriott Los Angeles LA LIVE from June 25 to 28, setting a record for this event. Hundreds more from around the world also joined the livestream of selected sessions over the three education-focused days.

The conference's energetic and provocative program featured experiential learning formats, learning studios, and even a few outdoor breakouts that took advantage of Los Angeles' reliable weather.

PCMA's 2020 EduCon will be held from June 28 to July 1 in Montréal, Canada.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Event Design & Ideas
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
plane_earbuds.jpg
Looking for Meeting Best Practices and Ideas? Listen Up!
Jul 05, 2019
MPI2019toronto.png
New Survey Released at MPI WEC on Attendee and Planner Preferences
Jun 17, 2019
IMEX2019_SheMeansBusiness-8.jpg
Women's Empowerment Track Sends Strong Messages to All
May 20, 2019
Annalisa Ponchia_H.png
Two Minutes With Annalisa Ponchia, AIM Group
May 07, 2019