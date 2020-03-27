Skip navigation
Screen Shot 2020-03-27 at 1.14.00 PM.png
A scene from IBTM Americas 2019
Career/Life/Travel>Professional Development

IBTM Adapts its Event Offerings Due to Pandemic

The IBTM Americas 2020 show moves from May to August, while a new online educational hub debuts for planners and suppliers.

Reed Exhibitions Mexico announced late last week that IBTM Americas 2020, originally scheduled for May 27-28 at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City, will now take place August 26-27. Held annually in Mexico’s capital, the 2019 show drew 650 planners from the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, and Asia for more than a dozen educational sessions and to meet with 350 exhibitors.

This is the second show in the IBTM portfolio to be affected by the global coronavirus pandemic. In mid-February, the inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific event that was set for April 7-8 in Singapore was canceled; the event will now debut in April 2021. The other annual IBTM shows are IBTM China in August and IBTM World in Barcelona in December; neither has been postponed as of now.

Further, IBTM Events has launched a new online platform called IBTM Connect for business-event professionals to share knowledge and practical guidance. The launch is part of a three-step plan by IBTM Events to keep exhibitors, hosted buyers, and the wider industry connected as they collectively navigate the pandemic environment.

IBTM Connect features weekly webinars and videos from industry professionals, ways to virtually network with industry peers, and news and updates to prepare for recovery. Among the first webinar presenters are motivational speaker Gary Bradt, delivering a session titled “How to Cope During Times of Unprecedented Change,” and Helen Moon, founder of Eventwell, on “Mental Health and Wellbeing.”

“We recognize that this is an unprecedented period of challenge for our industry and we’re committed to continuing to provide support and education for our peers,” says Shane Hannam, portfolio director of IBTM Events. “Our connections and industry partnerships mean that we are uniquely positioned to create and curate high-quality content from around the globe that can serve to provide insights and tangible benefits during this time. By keeping conversations going and sharing learnings, together we can weather the storm and emerge in the strongest possible position to rebuild and recover.”

