New Meetings-Industry Show Loses to Coronavirus

Reed Travel Exhibitions announced on February 20 that it has postponed the inaugural edition of IBTM Asia Pacific in Singapore that was set to run April 7-8. The new date for the show’s debut is April 13-14, 2021.



To maximize attendance, IBTM Asia Pacific 2020 was scheduled to take place immediately after SMF 2020—a two-day, 500-attendee event formerly known as Singapore MICE Forum—at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. As of press time, SMF 2020 has not been canceled.



In a statement, Reed said that “this decision has been taken following the latest advice from our partners regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), and as a result of in-depth discussions with our customers and hosted buyers from the region and globally.” Shane Hannam, portfolio director, IBTM Events, added that “we recognize that business has to continue. With this in mind, over the coming weeks we will be creating ways of keeping our community connected to support and collaborate and to keep our world moving during this difficult period.”



“We understand and support IBTM Asia Pacific’s decision to reschedule their show to 2021,” added Dr. Edward Koh, executive director of conventions, meetings and incentive travel for Singapore Tourism Board. “We will work closely with Reed Travel Exhibitions and our partners to provide the assistance they need during this time.”



Reed’s IBTM portfolio consists of five events: IBTM World, IBTM Africa, IBTM Americas, IBTM Asia Pacific, and IBTM China. As for IBTM China 2020 that’s scheduled for August 26-27 in Beijing, no decision has yet been made by Reed on whether it will take place.