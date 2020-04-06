Skip navigation
How Will You Celebrate the Meetings Industry?

Sign up to break the record for the largest online meeting during next week’s virtual Global Meetings Industry Day, and share your own advocacy activities.

Meetings Mean Business has postponed in-person events during Global Meetings Industry Day, the April 14 day of advocacy for the meetings and events industry, due to social distancing and travel restrictions. but hopes to host a celebration at IMEX America this in September. Next week, though, planners have three other options to recognize and advocate for an industry which supports 26 million jobs around the world and $621 million in direct gross domestic product.  

  1. Register for Meeting Professionals International’s 12-hour virtual event. The lineup of educational sessions includes information on coping during the pandemic in addition to expert advice on improving your meetings when in-person events resume.
     
  2. Participate in the attempt to break the world record for the largest online meeting at GMIDGoesVirtual. The attempt grew out of a single twitter post from Anh Nguyen, founder of Spark Event Management in Alberta, Canada, and was immediately supported by Derek Orr of AV Strategies; Carol Lyle, Hilton Worldwide; Marie Lou Coupal, JPDL; Miguel Neves, miguelseven.com; and Morris Kamweru, Zippy Event Solutions.
     
  3. Share your acts of service to the community at large.

While the best thing everyone can do is to stay home and flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection, many members of the meetings and hospitality community are finding ways to help, including the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s Hospitality for Hope.

Here’s one great idea for planners who want to stay busy and help out health workers from home.

