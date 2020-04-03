Help the Cause: Turn Event Bags into Masks

Did you know that nonwoven polypropylene—the same material used for many conference bags and reusable grocery bags—is a great fabric for making face masks that combat the spread of COVID-19?

A volunteer organization called MakerMask has a website that explains the science, offers downloadable patterns for mask makers, and is ready to take conference-bag contributions from groups.

Erika Brown Wagner, communications lead for MakerMask, is helping to scale up the community mask-making. “One of the things we have found is that trading out cotton masks for non-woven polypropylene provides a helpful droplet barrier for blocking transmission. And it turns out the best source of this NWPP in our communities is actually reusable conference/grocery bags.”