How to Build a Solutions-Oriented Team

There is at least one rule of orchestrating a conference that you can absolutely, positively count on: Something will go wrong. When it does, who do you want on your team, the person who makes excuses and looks for blame, or the person who’s going to fix the problem?

Most meeting managers are looking for a solutions-oriented team that can think on its feet. But how do you put together a department that’s creative, empowered, and improvisational? The three rules in this Forbes article is a great place to start. Lesson one: hire slow, fire fast.