Site-Selection Can Be Political: Protect Your Organization

There’s a long history of convention groups making site selection—and cancellation—decisions in reaction to a destination’s politics.

You can look back to the early 1990s, when conventions and events—including the Super Bowl—left Arizona in droves when the state refused to recognize Martin Luther King Day as a holiday. Or for a recent example, there’s the National Education Association’s decision late last year to move its July 2022 convention from Dallas to Chicago in reaction to the Texas state legislature’s moves on voting rights, abortion, and other issues.

The politics of site selection is likely heat up in June when the Supreme Court rules on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could overturn Roe vs. Wade and end federal constitutional protections for abortion rights.