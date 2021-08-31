Blowing and Burning: Mother Nature Deals Lessons for Planners

Hurricane Ida has dealt a massive blow to the Louisiana and Mississippi coast; California’s Caldor fire is now burning just five miles from South Lake Tahoe; and, of course, Covid’s delta variant continues its deadly surge. Just as the in-person meetings market began to show some vigor, Mother Nature has raised her voice to remind every planner of the importance of contract terms that mitigate the impacts of the unexpected.

Here are four MeetingsNet resources—two articles, an on-demand webinar, and a quiz—to help planners understand their contract cancellation and force majeure terms, and to think strategically about moving or squashing a meeting.

ARTICLES

Is Your Meeting Illegal, Impossible, or Impracticable?

Four tips to help you develop an effective force majeure clause

Cancellation Communications: How to Unplan a Meeting

How to design a communication plan when your meeting has to cancel.

WEBINAR

Hotel Contract Solutions for In-Person Events in the New Normal

In this 60-minute webinar, Barbara Dunn, partner at Barnes & Thornburg, discusses how to protect your organization contractually if meetings cancel, how to properly amend contracts, liability issues for meeting going forward, and more. (CMP credit is available.)



QUIZ

Sharpen Your Clause: Attrition, Cancellation, Force Majeure

A 20-question quiz to gauge your meeting-contracts IQ.