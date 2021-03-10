Skip navigation
[Webinar] Hotel Contract Solutions for In-Person Events in the New Normal

Now available on-demand!

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 14, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

Hotel contract language may need updates to address the issues of meetings and events as in-person meetings resume later this year and into 2022. The same old language might not do the trick. Join Barbara Dunn, partner at Barnes & Thornburg, for a discussion of negotiation strategies and new language for contract cancellation agreements; changing liability concerns around vaccine policies, onsite precautions, and waivers; and more hot-button issues.

Attendees will:

  • Ways to better protect their organization contractually if meetings cancel
  • How to properly amend current contracts
  • What to look for in new contracts
  • How to address liability issues for meetings going forward

Speaker:

Barbara.Dunn LI (2) (2).jpgBarbara Dunn
Partner
Barnes & Thornburg

 

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by:

 

Register for the webinar below:

 
