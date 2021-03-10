[Webinar] Hotel Contract Solutions for In-Person Events in the New Normal

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: April 14, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
Hotel contract language may need updates to address the issues of meetings and events as in-person meetings resume later this year and into 2022. The same old language might not do the trick. Join Barbara Dunn, partner at Barnes & Thornburg, for a discussion of negotiation strategies and new language for contract cancellation agreements; changing liability concerns around vaccine policies, onsite precautions, and waivers; and more hot-button issues.
Attendees will:
- Ways to better protect their organization contractually if meetings cancel
- How to properly amend current contracts
- What to look for in new contracts
- How to address liability issues for meetings going forward
Speaker:
Barbara Dunn
Partner
Barnes & Thornburg
Sponsored by:
