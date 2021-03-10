[Webinar] Hotel Contract Solutions for In-Person Events in the New Normal

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 14, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Hotel contract language may need updates to address the issues of meetings and events as in-person meetings resume later this year and into 2022. The same old language might not do the trick. Join Barbara Dunn, partner at Barnes & Thornburg, for a discussion of negotiation strategies and new language for contract cancellation agreements; changing liability concerns around vaccine policies, onsite precautions, and waivers; and more hot-button issues.



Attendees will:

Ways to better protect their organization contractually if meetings cancel

How to properly amend current contracts

What to look for in new contracts

How to address liability issues for meetings going forward

Speaker:

Barbara Dunn

Partner

Barnes & Thornburg

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below: