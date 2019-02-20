PRA Buys Yet Another Regional Player

Chicago-based PRA has made another corporate acquisition—its third in the past six months—to strengthen its presence in a specific region of the country. The firm recently bought South Florida-based Koncept Events, a 35-employee shop that specializes in event design, transportation solutions, entertainment, and interactive activities and experiences unique to South Florida and the Caribbean. The name of the acquired firm is now PRA South Florida, and is the 28th PRA office in the United States.



Founded in 2007 by Hillary Smith, CMP, CSEP, and Angie Nelson, Koncept Events helps produce more than 150 meetings and events each year. The firm's website cites a specialty in providing access to limited-run exhibits, sneak previews, and other forms of exclusive entertainment for meetings and incentives in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Naples, Marco Island, and the Florida Keys.

In mid-November, PRA acquired One Smooth Stone, an event and communication agency based in Chicago, which expanded PRA's creative and production services. And less than six weeks before that, AlliedPRA and its acquired offices of DSC, Briggs, and Destination Nashville announced their coming together as the unified brand PRA. “Change in this sector is necessary. Our corporate, association, and third-party clients are asking us to expand our reach through a service model that delivers compelling experiences with them," PRA CEO Tony Lorenz, CMM, said at that time.