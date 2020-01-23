What’s Your Pressing Incentive Question?

The Incentive Research Federation has published it 2020 research calendar, and the industry can look forward to a strong year of incentive industry data, with new reports monthly.

The reports, each of which will initially be presented in an IRF webinar, include the annual 2020 Incentive Travel Industry Index study in September, which tracks spending, destinations, objectives, attendance numbers, and other industry benchmarks. Other reports will cover program design, event gifting, wellness elements, global incentive industry disruptors, and other trending topics.

January: 2020 Trends Study

February: 2020 Wellness in Meetings and Incentive Travel Study

March: What Top Performing Companies Do Differently for Incentives and Rewards; IRF Quarterly Academic Review

April: How to Analyze Incentive and Reward Programs

May: Global Disruption in the Incentives Industry

June: Top Performer Study: Manufacturing, Technology, Financial Sectors

July: Top Trends in Incentive Program Design; IRF Quarterly Academic Review

August: Incentive Travel Toolkit

September: 2020 Incentive Travel Industry Index; IRF Quarterly Academic Review

October: Points Study

November: Reward Preferences

December: Industry Outlook for 2021: Merchandise, Gift Card, and Event Gifting; IRF Quarterly Academic Review

In other news, IRF announced a new member of its board of trustees, Min Choi, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Germania Insurance. It’s also named its 2020 IRF Executive Committee: Chair Kari Vrba, MotivAction an Augeo company; Vice Chair Jim Kelley, Fern; Secretary Patrick Smith, The Leading Hotels of the World; and Treasurer Mark Alt, Maritz Automotive.