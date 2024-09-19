Skip navigation
Menu
GenericProfile-1.png
Corporate Meetings & Events

M-Plus Global Events: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

M-Plus Global Events

Salt Lake City, Utah    

www.mplusglobalevents.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 237
# with a hybrid component: 39
Stand-alone virtual events: 9
Incentive-travel programs: 136
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 148,046

The Latest

• M-Plus Global Events is the new name of what was formerly Morris Murdock LLC, founded in 1958 as Murdock Travel in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company has been built through partnerships and acquisitions in the past few years, and now comprises Morris Meetings & Incentives, ADI Meetings and Events, A-Plus Meetings and Incentives, IME Connect, TMN Events, and Morris Columbus Travel.

• In 2023, company veteran Corey Crowell was promoted to president of Morris Meetings & Incentives. 

• Most recently, M-Plus acquired Parsippany, N.J.-based IME Connect Parsippany in 2022.

• The company has partnered with an airline-technology company to build a flight self-booking tool that’s specifically designed for meeting and incentive attendees, including budget limits, airport and date restrictions, and other meeting-specific requirements.

• Key client sectors for M-Plus are pharmaceutical, beauty & wellness, and software.
 

Leadership

Jay Klein, CEO

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 174
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 28%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 73%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 2%

 

TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GenericProfile-1.png
The 2024 CMI 25: Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Companies
Sep 21, 2024
GettyImages-187051945(1).jpg
5 Need-to-Know Business-Event Briefs
Sep 20, 2024
Image1.jpg
Your Event Solutions: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024
WME_Dream_Event.jpg
World Travel, Inc., World Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25   
Sep 19, 2024