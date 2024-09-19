M-Plus Global Events: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 237

# with a hybrid component: 39

Stand-alone virtual events: 9

Incentive-travel programs: 136

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 148,046

The Latest

• M-Plus Global Events is the new name of what was formerly Morris Murdock LLC, founded in 1958 as Murdock Travel in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company has been built through partnerships and acquisitions in the past few years, and now comprises Morris Meetings & Incentives, ADI Meetings and Events, A-Plus Meetings and Incentives, IME Connect, TMN Events, and Morris Columbus Travel.

• In 2023, company veteran Corey Crowell was promoted to president of Morris Meetings & Incentives.

• Most recently, M-Plus acquired Parsippany, N.J.-based IME Connect Parsippany in 2022.

• The company has partnered with an airline-technology company to build a flight self-booking tool that’s specifically designed for meeting and incentive attendees, including budget limits, airport and date restrictions, and other meeting-specific requirements.

• Key client sectors for M-Plus are pharmaceutical, beauty & wellness, and software.

