Skip navigation
Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

Your Event Solutions: 2024 CMI 25

Image1.jpg
Start Slideshow
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Your Event Solutions (YES), an ALTOUR company

New York    

youreventsolutions.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 811
      # with a hybrid component: 2
Stand-alone virtual events: 611
Incentive-travel programs: 46
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 86,100
 

The Latest

• In April 2024, ALTOUR, the corporate travel division of Internova Travel Group, announced the merger of its meetings, incentives, conference, and exhibitions businesses under the Your Event Solutions (YES) brand. The merger included the meetings and incentives divisions of ALTOUR; Travel Leaders Corporate, across the U.S.; and OnTempo, the event-planning division of Corporate Travel Services, based in Mexico City.

• In line with the global launch of YES, Cindy D’Aoust was named senior vice president for global MICE. In addition, Roy Benear is the new vice president of global sales, MICE, and Melissa Nahama joined the company as the strategic account director.

• The combined businesses delivered experiences to 226,200 attendees at more than 7,675 events across 66 countries in 2023.

• Key market sectors for YES meetings and incentives are pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and the beauty industry.
 

Leadership

CindyDAoust.jpg

Cindy D'Aoust, Senior Vice President Global MICE
 
Roy Benear, Vice President Global Sales, MICE
Gabe Rizzi, ALTOUR President
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 107
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.:  50%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 65%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 3%
 

2024 is turning out to be …

“... a landmark year for us, with the global launch of Your Event Solutions, an ALTOUR company, our global event experts from the U.S., EMEA, and LATAM, all coming together to bring innovative solutions that are reshaping the events industry.”

—Cindy D'Aoust, Senior Vice President Global MICE

Links

LinkedIn

YES Showreel

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GenericProfile-1.png
The 2024 CMI 25: Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Companies
Sep 21, 2024
GettyImages-187051945(1).jpg
5 Need-to-Know Business-Event Briefs
Sep 20, 2024
GenericProfile-1.png
M-Plus Global Events: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024
WME_Dream_Event.jpg
World Travel, Inc., World Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25   
Sep 19, 2024