Your Event Solutions: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 811

# with a hybrid component: 2

Stand-alone virtual events: 611

Incentive-travel programs: 46

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 86,100



The Latest

• In April 2024, ALTOUR, the corporate travel division of Internova Travel Group, announced the merger of its meetings, incentives, conference, and exhibitions businesses under the Your Event Solutions (YES) brand. The merger included the meetings and incentives divisions of ALTOUR; Travel Leaders Corporate, across the U.S.; and OnTempo, the event-planning division of Corporate Travel Services, based in Mexico City.

• In line with the global launch of YES, Cindy D’Aoust was named senior vice president for global MICE. In addition, Roy Benear is the new vice president of global sales, MICE, and Melissa Nahama joined the company as the strategic account director.



• The combined businesses delivered experiences to 226,200 attendees at more than 7,675 events across 66 countries in 2023.

• Key market sectors for YES meetings and incentives are pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and the beauty industry.

