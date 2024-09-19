Your Event Solutions: 2024 CMI 25

Your Event Solutions (YES), an ALTOUR company
New York
youreventsolutions.com
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 811
The Latest
• In April 2024, ALTOUR, the corporate travel division of Internova Travel Group, announced the merger of its meetings, incentives, conference, and exhibitions businesses under the Your Event Solutions (YES) brand. The merger included the meetings and incentives divisions of ALTOUR; Travel Leaders Corporate, across the U.S.; and OnTempo, the event-planning division of Corporate Travel Services, based in Mexico City.
• In line with the global launch of YES, Cindy D’Aoust was named senior vice president for global MICE. In addition, Roy Benear is the new vice president of global sales, MICE, and Melissa Nahama joined the company as the strategic account director.
• The combined businesses delivered experiences to 226,200 attendees at more than 7,675 events across 66 countries in 2023.
• Key market sectors for YES meetings and incentives are pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and the beauty industry.
Leadership
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 107
2024 is turning out to be …
“... a landmark year for us, with the global launch of Your Event Solutions, an ALTOUR company, our global event experts from the U.S., EMEA, and LATAM, all coming together to bring innovative solutions that are reshaping the events industry.”
—Cindy D'Aoust, Senior Vice President Global MICE