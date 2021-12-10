Supply Chain Disruptions Hit Hotels Hard

More than 500 members of the American Hotel & Lodging Association weighed in on a mid-November survey on the operational challenges they’re experiencing as a result of current supply-chain disruptions. The survey reveals widespread challenges for the hotel industry, including cost increases and supplies shortages for housekeeping supplies, food and beverage, and linens and soft goods.

A full 86 percent of respondents said that supply-chain disruptions were having a moderate or significant impact on their operations. And more than half reported that the problem had grown worse over the fall.

“Hotels have a complex supply chain that requires regular procurement of a wide range of goods and services each day. And whether it’s production backups or shipping delays, supply-chain disruptions are compounding hotels’ existing problems and increasing operating costs during an already tough time,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA, who argues in favor of the Save the Jobs Act that has been introduced in Congress and would provide hotel employees with economic relief.