Putting the “Me” Back in Meetings

Scenes from some of the face-to-face events held for Global Meetings Industry Day (plus a peek at MPI’s GMID virtual-event studio).

Global Meetings Industry Day is an annual acknowledgement and celebration of the impact of meetings, conferences, conventions, incentive travel, trade shows, and exhibitions on people, businesses, and communities. Many of the Global Meetings Industry Day events held around the world were online—notably the 12-hour virtual marathon put on by Meeting Professionals International—but some organizations opted for an in-person or hybrid experience.

Here’s how it looked at some of the face-to-face events around the country, and at the studio where MPI broadcast its virtual event.