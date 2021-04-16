Skip navigation
Menu
Global Meetings

Putting the “Me” Back in Meetings

mask.jpg
Start Slideshow
Scenes from some of the face-to-face events held for Global Meetings Industry Day (plus a peek at MPI’s GMID virtual-event studio).

Global Meetings Industry Day is an annual acknowledgement and celebration of the impact of meetings, conferences, conventions, incentive travel, trade shows, and exhibitions on people, businesses, and communities. Many of the Global Meetings Industry Day events held around the world were online—notably the 12-hour virtual marathon put on by Meeting Professionals International—but some organizations opted for an in-person or hybrid experience.

Here’s how it looked at some of the face-to-face events around the country, and at the studio where MPI broadcast its virtual event.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
MMB-GMID_logo_horizontal_2021-01-01.jpg
8 Ways to Celebrate Global Meetings Industry Day
Apr 06, 2021
Groups360_MeetingsNet_FeaturedImage.jpg
Sponsored Content
Direct Group Booking Requires Rooms, Space and Trust
Apr 01, 2021
IBTM-Wired.jpg
IBTM Adds a Perennial Virtual Event to Its Portfolio
Mar 29, 2021
IdeaCollaborate0321a.jpg
Event Industry “Response Room” Tackles Planner Challenges
Mar 26, 2021