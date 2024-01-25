DRPG Acquires The Special Event Company

DRPG, a U.K.-based creative communications agency, is expanding into the U.S. with the acquisition of The Special Event Company, a live and virtual events agency based near Raleigh, in Apex, N.C.

TSEC, which was founded in 1987 by Sally Webb, CSEP, will continue to operate under its existing brand. The president, Susan Fishel, and vice president, Hunter Gray, will continue to lead the business while Webb will become a non-executive director, and Matt Franks, DRPG’s group director of events, will serve as CEO.

"We are excited to join forces with DRPG, knowing that this collaboration will not only enhance our capabilities but also contribute to their ambitious growth plans,” commented Gray in a release. “Together, we aim to set new standards in the creative communications and event planning landscape."



The acquisition does not affect the alliance formed in 2021 between Maritz and DRPG, according to Ben Goedegebuure, chief global strategy officer at Maritz. “Our alliance with DRPG is still in place and it continues to help us meet the need for experiences that deliver more than just what’s expected, from design to execution, in a rapidly changing events world. This alliance continues to grow, and having The Special Event Company included as part of DRPG’s delivery model brings even more creative solutions to our clients and their audiences.”



According to DRPG, the TSEC acquisition is one in a series of investments planned for 2024. In January, DRPG also acquired UK-based marketing agency OWB.



Related Reading

Event Agency MGME Purchased by InteleTravel

One10 Buys Canada-based Incentive Travel, Event Company