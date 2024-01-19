Skip navigation
Menu
Lorandus_acquisition.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

One10 Buys Canada-based Incentive Travel, Event Company

The acquisition of Lorandus expands One10’s presence throughout North America.

When One10 announced an investment from Bow River Capital, a Denver-based private-equity firm, in mid-2022, the Minneapolis-based performance-improvement company said that the money would allow for “expansion of the One10 brand and its proprietary incentive and recognition technology.”

That vision is taking shape with the January 17 news that One10 has completed the acquisition of First Lorandus Global Inc., based in Cambridge, Ontario.

The 16-year-old Canadian firm, which will now be called Lorandus, A One10 Company, organizes virtual, hybrid, and face-to-face events as well as incentive travel. It operated 50 programs in 2023 and brings more than 20 employees under tOne10_Bob Miller.jpghe One10 umbrella.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in North America. Lorandus is well respected in the industry and has a successful track record of building strong customer relationships through excellent delivery,” said One10 President and CEO Bob Miller (left) in a press release that also noted that the acquisition is “the first of many global growth initiatives for One10.”

Lorandus will continue to be led by Stephan Cook, an industry veteran who has held leadership positions with the Incentive Research Foundation.

 

TAGS: Global Meetings Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Year_in_Review_2023.jpg
The Year in Review: MeetingsNet’s 12 Most Popular Articles of 2023
Dec 15, 2023
MtgAttendees1223.jpg
ICE Is Warming Up in North America
Dec 14, 2023
Tiffany Cohen.jpg
Two Minutes with Tiffany Cohen
Dec 14, 2023
business-events-recovery.jpg
An Event-Industry Check-Up
Dec 04, 2023