One10 Buys Canada-based Incentive Travel, Event Company

When One10 announced an investment from Bow River Capital, a Denver-based private-equity firm, in mid-2022, the Minneapolis-based performance-improvement company said that the money would allow for “expansion of the One10 brand and its proprietary incentive and recognition technology.”

That vision is taking shape with the January 17 news that One10 has completed the acquisition of First Lorandus Global Inc., based in Cambridge, Ontario.

The 16-year-old Canadian firm, which will now be called Lorandus, A One10 Company, organizes virtual, hybrid, and face-to-face events as well as incentive travel. It operated 50 programs in 2023 and brings more than 20 employees under t he One10 umbrella.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in North America. Lorandus is well respected in the industry and has a successful track record of building strong customer relationships through excellent delivery,” said One10 President and CEO Bob Miller (left) in a press release that also noted that the acquisition is “the first of many global growth initiatives for One10.”

Lorandus will continue to be led by Stephan Cook, an industry veteran who has held leadership positions with the Incentive Research Foundation.