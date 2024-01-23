Event Agency MGME Purchased by InteleTravel

InteleTravel is on a buying spree. In April 2023, the leisure-focused travel agency with a network of more than 90,000 independent agents bought the corporate-travel-focused agency consortium Hickory Global Partners. Now, less than a year later, Delray Beach, Fla.-based InteleTravel is branching into the meetings business with the acquisition of New York-based events agency MGME (formerly McVeigh Global Meetings & Events).

MGME is a full-service events company, booking more than 100,000 room nights annually for corporate meeting and incentive travel programs. Founded in 1990 as McVeigh Associates, the current organization was formed in spring 2018 when Fourth Wall Events and WorldTek Events merged and then acquired McVeigh. The combined companies became McVeigh Global Meetings and Events, which has been shortened to MGME.

MGME will continue to operate as an independent brand. The company is on MeetingsNet’s CMI 25 list of largest corporate event agencies in North America. In spring 2023, it reported 64 full-time employees.

InteleTravel hopes to see synergies between the three companies, noting in a release that Hickory will provide air fulfillment for MGME events and that InteleTravel’s booking technology would be available to MGME. Also, a new educational program is planned to teach travel advisors how to generate leads for MGME services.



“I am incredibly excited to ally MGME’s professional storytellers and experienced designers with InteleTravel and Hickory’s travel professionals and clients,” said MGME CEO Carvie Gillikin, noting the benefits to MGME in terms of travel and accommodations services and technology.