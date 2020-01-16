Skip navigation
Menu
Meeting Planning Toolbox>F&B

Menu Trends 2020: The NRA Culinary Forecast Is Out

GettyImages-878734076.jpg
Start Slideshow

The National Restaurant Association is out with its annual survey of professional chefs. The report identifies the food-and-beverage trends that will be hot on restaurant menus in the coming year and, by association, the conference menus of forward-leaning organizations.

The NRA received responses to an online survey from more than 600 American chefs, all American Culinary Federation members. One major trend is an increasing use of plant-based proteins, driven by consumer demand. Are your menus “ripe” for that? Read about the vegan lunch for 3,500 at the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo.

Explore the gallery for other trends you can expect to hear more about in 2020 when you sit down with your venue chef. Get ready for crimini and caulini!

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
environmental_catering_report_catering_to_the_climate_final_report_2019-4.png
How Green Is Your Menu?
Dec 04, 2019
GettyImages-804049910.jpg
Meetings Menus 2020: Skip the Meat
Dec 02, 2019
pattishockheadshot.jpg
Friends and Colleagues Pay Tribute to Patti Shock
Nov 25, 2019
diningmtgs.jpg
Food for Thought from an HCP Dinner-Meeting Specialist
Sep 18, 2019