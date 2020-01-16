Menu Trends 2020: The NRA Culinary Forecast Is Out

The National Restaurant Association is out with its annual survey of professional chefs. The report identifies the food-and-beverage trends that will be hot on restaurant menus in the coming year and, by association, the conference menus of forward-leaning organizations.

The NRA received responses to an online survey from more than 600 American chefs, all American Culinary Federation members. One major trend is an increasing use of plant-based proteins, driven by consumer demand. Are your menus “ripe” for that? Read about the vegan lunch for 3,500 at the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo.

Explore the gallery for other trends you can expect to hear more about in 2020 when you sit down with your venue chef. Get ready for crimini and caulini!