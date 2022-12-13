Get Comfortable With Diverse Dietary Needs

It wasn’t long ago that imperfect fruits and vegetables were not welcome on a dinner plate, let alone a grocery cart. Singled out for being twisted, blemished, mutated, bumpy, scuffed, or too small. They did not live up to strict beauty standards. Nowadays, these ugly vegetables are being rescued and used in menus of all kinds.

The same could be said of attendees and employees with dietary needs. They are often thought of as being askew, strange, different, or deviant. They can’t eat from the standard banquet menu, so they are deemed “special” and are tossed aside for being “restricted.”

We’ll gladly create a donut wall with all kinds of wonky flavors and foods on them (oh that one has bacon on it!), salads served in ice cream cones (gasp!), or gazpacho served on fresh-cut rose buds floating in a pool.

Yet, when someone shares they have dietary needs, we expect them to look, but not taste. We don't allow them to participate in the food experience because they do not fit what we're offering.