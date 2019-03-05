Bugs on the Menu. No, We're Not Kidding

Okay, just hear him out. Patrick Berwald, vice president of food and beverage for Benchmark Hospitality, recently spoke to Lodging Magazine in order to educate hoteliers on the benefits of entomophagy, or the consumption of insects. First, insects deliver four times the amount of protein per gram as beef, and are more environmentally friendly as a food source. Second, they can be ground up and mixed into recipes for baked goods or energy bars. Third, they differ by region, and thus provide a memorable destination-specific experience for attendees.



We won't spoil any more of the fun; go ahead and read the article.





