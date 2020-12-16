Year in Review: Our 10 Most-Shared Stories of 2020

There are two undeniable and unsurprising themes to the MeetingsNet articles that our readers shared most in 2020: virtual meetings and the legal and logistical issues of returning to face-to-face meetings.

While the industry is breathing a sigh of relief with vaccination programs rolling out across the U.S. and the world, the insights and advice here are still as relevant today as when they were written: Pandemic protocols for in-person events will be in place for months to come and many observers believe planners need to make virtual meeting management a permanent part of their skill set.