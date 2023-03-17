Skip navigation
Event Tech & Virtual Meetings

Wyndham Aligns with Groups360 for Instant Group Booking

More properties are joining the platform that allows planners to secure group room blocks for small meetings without an RFP.

Group-sourcing technology company Groups360 has signed another major hotel brand to its GroupSync instant-booking tool. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts joins Marriott International, Accor, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Worldwide, and Omni Hotels & Resorts on the platform.

Wyndham is already aligned with GroupSync in that planners can use the system to send RFPs. What’s new is that later this year Wyndham brands will be able to integrate with the instant-booking tool, which will allow planners to see real-time guest-room inventory and rates, and book small groups—typically up to 25 rooms—without going through an RFP process.

Depending on how a hotel wants to manage its inventory, the GroupSync instant-booking platform can also allow planners to book meeting space and other meeting services in real time. IHG and Omni, for example, offer instant booking for group guest rooms and meeting space in select markets. Marriott has as gone further, allowing instant booking for group guest rooms and meeting space as well as catering and audiovisual services at 1,500 properties in the U.S. and Canada. Hilton, on the other hand, like Wyndham, limits instant booking to group guest rooms only.

Wyndham has a portfolio of more than 9,000 franchised properties, mostly in the economy segment, including brands such as Ramada, Days Inn, La Quinta, Hawthorne Suites, and Wyndham. The agreement gives franchisees the opportunity to integrate with the instant-booking platform but doesn’t mandate it.

RELATED: Groups360 to Add New Group-Housing Tools

TAGS: Negotiating & Contracts
